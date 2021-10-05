Trashy situation: Officials address illegal dumping in east Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is working to clean up a dumping ground near an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

Driving down Lake Mead Boulevard towards the lake, there are piles of trash on both sides of the road. Drivers can spot empty cans, household appliances, furniture, and even boats in the middle of the desert.

“I just want to get away from the trash down there, having the trash up here is not something that I want to see,” said Jeff Cornelius, who lives right by the dumping site.

“People have gotten really comfortable and are thinking of this place as an alternative to the dump,” Cornelius said.

After learning of the issue, officials with the Southern Nevada Health District responded by saying they are constantly issuing tickets and cleaning up the mess, but the trash somehow keeps coming.

“There’s a lot of places that people will pull down to the side of the road and dump, mainly because it’s easy,” said Andy Chaney, the environmental health supervisor for the Southern Nevada Health District.

Chaney said illegal dumping complaints are always on the rise, however, finding those responsible is another challenge because dumping is so tough to trace.

“If we see someone dumping out, photographs are always the best, but we also can rely on witness testimony and license plates,” Chaney said.

Chaney said a pricey ticket is the last resort. Residents can let the county know they need help with their trash, and there are different services available to help clean it up.

“If people didn’t just chuck their bottles and smash them everywhere that would be helpful. The smallest things could help,” Cornelius said.