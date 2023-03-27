Train derails in Mojave National Preserve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators are cleaning up after a train derailed in the Mojave National Preserve Monday morning.

This happened around 10:30 a.m. east of Barstow, California.

KELSO: #SBCoFD enroute to RAILCAR INCIDENT near KelbakerRd and KelsoCimaRd. Reported multi-car derailment, all cargo, NO passengers. Engine and HazMat companies responding. ^eas — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 27, 2023

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said hazmat crews are on the scene but there are no current threats to the area. No injuries or fires have been reported.

Union Pacific has released the following statement.