Train derails in Mojave National Preserve

Mojave National Preserve train derailment
Posted at 1:32 PM, Mar 27, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators are cleaning up after a train derailed in the Mojave National Preserve Monday morning.

This happened around 10:30 a.m. east of Barstow, California.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said hazmat crews are on the scene but there are no current threats to the area. No injuries or fires have been reported.

Union Pacific has released the following statement.

"Two locomotives derailed from a southbound Union Pacific train. The crew was not injured. The derailed railcars were loaded with iron ore, which spilled. Iron ore is part of the steel-making process and is not a hazardous material. Further, there were no hazardous materials on the train. The incident is under investigation."
Kristin South, Union Pacific spokesperson

