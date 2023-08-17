Trailways expanding bus service to include Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another bus company is expanding their service in the Las Vegas area.

On Thursday, the motor coach company Trailways announced their goal of adding routes in more western states including Nevada, southern Utah, Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Wyoming.

"Travelers have trusted Trailways for nearly 100 years and this summer, we're excited to increase the number of destinations we offer by nearly 20%," said Alex Berardi, President of Trailways.com and Trailways.ca. "With Trailways' eco-friendly, premium, yet affordable travel options, there has never been a better time to see North America."

The new routes have been made possible since Trailways is working with Salt Lake Express officials. This opens up additional options for travelers heading to over 80 destinations including Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.

This isn't the first time the company has looked to add new destinations to its repertoire. In April, Trailways officials launched a new international route between Detroit, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario, Canada.