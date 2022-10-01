Driver arrested for DUI resulting in death after Henderson 18-year-old dies in crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is behind bars for DUI resulting in death after a head-on collision on U.S. 95 this week.

Nevada State Police were called to the scene of the crash on Monday at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Investigators determined the driver of a black Hyundai Genesis was traveling southbound on the highway prior to the crash. At the same time, a red Nissan Versa was traveling northbound.

"For reasons unknown, the Hyundai failed to drive within its marked travel lane," instead entering the northbound lanes and impacting the front of the Nissan, according to state police.

The driver of the Nissan succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. She has since been identified as 18-year-old Kasi Johnson of Henderson.

State police identified the driver of the Hyundai as Taylor Madison. She was transported to St. Rose Siena Hospital to be treated for her injuries and was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center for driving under the influence resulting in death, state police said.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report falsely stated that both drivers were killed in this crash, based on information from Nevada State Police that has since been corrected. KTNV regrets the error.