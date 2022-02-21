Watch
TRAFFIC TROUBLES: Desert Inn bridge project to close road near Boulder Highway

TRAFFIC TROUBLES: Desert Inn Road under I-515 closed starting Monday as crews work on bridge project
Posted at 6:56 AM, Feb 21, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Desert Inn Road will be closed to motorists and pedestrians under Interstate 515/U.S. 95 as crews work to complete the construction of the Desert Inn Bridge.

The intersection has been lined with cones and concrete barriers for months, leaving people who live in the area feeling frustrated.

“It’s terrible. We have to do all these turnarounds and wait in line. That's going to affect me terribly. It’s going to affect everybody,” said local Chuck Rivera.

The section of Desert Inn Road will close at 8 p.m. on Monday and will remain closed until Friday at 4 p.m

As with previous closures, NDOT says it will work with CCSD and RTC to provide transportation to pedestrians. Those needing assistance can call the RTC’s customer care line at 702-228-7433.

