Traffic safety groups reflect on deadly crash involving Vegas high school student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A traffic safety group asked parents to have a conversation about walking safely in crosswalks after police say a car hit a 16-year-old boy when he crossed the street in Northwest Las Vegas, the teen later died from his injuries.

The teenage boy was hit at the intersection of Centennial Center Boulevard and Tropical Parkway. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report says Liam Gillogly crossed the street during a do-not-walk signal and a car sped by and hit him. Andrew Bennett, Public Information Officer for the Office of Traffic Safety says the number of pedestrian fatalities in the valley is going up exponentially.

“In the first two months of school, we already experienced way too many teens’ lives being taken from us with four fatalities just within these first months of school,” said Bennett.

According to police, a 2020 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound in the left of the two northbound lanes when Gillogly walked in front of the ford. Bennett said therefore it is critical for pedestrians to follow the rules.

“Using that infrastructure, and using it as it designed, gives you the best chance to cross safely and again just be aware of your surroundings and understand the car is always going to win,” said Bennett.

Gillogly was the second teen in the span of almost a month to lose their life after being hit by a car. He was hit 17 days after another teen was killed at the intersection of South Durango Drive and West Robindale Road. Erin Breen, the Director of Road Equity Alliance at UNLV says these deaths could have been avoided.

“We definitely need more places for people to cross the street safely, which we do not have, but in the case of both of these teenagers they went to the intersection but just didn’t follow directions,” said Breen.

She says Liam Gillogly was the 46th pedestrian to be killed in Clark County this year.

“Neither one of these crashes seem to be the driver’s fault but those drivers have to live with it and man as a driver in hindsight you would be telling yourself why I didn’t,” said Breen.

Zero Fatalities, a traffic safety group says our days are getting shorter and our nights are getting longer. They emphasized the importance of being extra careful during the darker hours to prevent another fatality from happening.