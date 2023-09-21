Traffic Safety: Clark County sees decline in deadly crashes compared year to date in 2022

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — Data from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety shows not only are deadly crashes down in Clark County this year compared to the same time last year, but that means lives are being saved.

“Totally, totally encouraging," said Executive Director & Victim Advocate at Stop DUI Sandy Heberly.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety reports 1 less deadly crash so far this year and 7 fewer people killed. There have also been 2 fewer pedestrians and 5 fewer bicyclists killed in crashes this year compared to August of last year.

Stop DUI is an organization helping victims recover from driving under the influence crashes. Heberly says we all have a responsibility to keep this downward trend in traffic deaths, the new normal.

“Of course 1 is too many and so we need to keep on the same track," said Heberly. "We have to be responsible when we’re driving, we have to be sober, very sober when we’re driving.”

According to Zero Fatalities, a traffic gathering site for Nevada, there were 358 imparied driving deadly crashes between 2016-2020 in Clark County.

Robin Wynkoop's mother was killed in a DUI crash. Because of that experience, she's instilling safe driving habits in her children and any and everyone else she can.

“I’m always yelling pay attention, pay attention, pay attention, please be careful, if someone around you is under the influence just call me and I’ll pick you up," said Wynkoop.

Wynkoop says she's hopeful traffic safety will continue to be a priority, and the statistics for deadly crashes will keep dropping in Clark County. Each drop means an extra life saved.

“That’s 7 more people who will grow up to have a family or be with a family," said Wynkoop. "That’s 7 less funerals you’re planning.”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety says a decrease in impaired driving and speeding incidents is leading to safer driving in the county.