Traffic alerts for October 31, 2018

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - This is a roundup of all the traffic alerts in the Las Vegas valley for October 31.
4:45 A.M.
Auto-pedestrian crash at Flamingo and Koval. Two lanes of westbound Tropicana are blocked off. Slow down when approaching the area.
3:00 A.M.
Police are responding to investigate a crash involving two vehicles at Flamingo & Swenson. One of the involved vehicles caught on fire following the collision. Two drivers were transported to the hospital. One of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Flamingo is closed in both directions between Swenson & Cambridge. Avoid the area for the next 4-5 hours.
Las Vegas motorists are getting a sweet treat this Halloween as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) unveils several new Interstate 15 lane and freeway ramp improvements between October 31 and November 1, well before “Black Friday” and the holiday shopping season, providing ease of access to downtown businesses and shops.
Sweet treat from @nevadadot in time for Halloween. Beginning at 6 A.M. 10/31:
-15 NB northbound lane restrictions will be removed (adding a travel lane between Sahara and D St.)
-15 NB off-ramp to D St. opens
-New 15 NB off-ramp to Charleston opens (EB Charleston only) pic.twitter.com/h7q4Gw0Ky1