LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - This is a roundup of all the traffic alerts in the Las Vegas valley for November 2.

5:05 A.M.

#TrafficAlert: Crash on NB LV blvd @ Spring Mt blocking 2 lanes. Only one lane remains open to traffic. pic.twitter.com/IY9Zc5yaAY — Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) November 2, 2018

HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND:

11/2 - 11/5

Alta/Bonneville closed at I-15 for two consecutive weekends.

11/4 - 11/19

I-15 North to MLK Off-Ramp Closes Sunday for 14 Days in Las Vegas.

11/4 - 75 days

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Western Avenue between Charleston Boulevard and the old Wall Street for 75 days, beginning at 9 p.m., November 4, in downtown Las Vegas.

The temporary closure is needed to reconstruct and improve the roadway, creating two lanes in each direction with turn lanes and a landscaped median.

********************

