Tracking weather updates across Southern Nevada as showers, storms move into the region

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following an active Thursday of weather events, more showers and storms with flooding chances are expected across the Southern Nevada region for Friday.

Channel 13 is monitoring weather updates as we expect isolated storms throughout the afternoon.

Check out the latest forecast from Meteorologist Justin Bruce.

Isolated Storms Today

UPDATES

12:11 p.m.

The National Weather Service Las Vegas field office issued a flood advisory for portions of the Spring Mountains until 3:15 p.m.

This includes highways 156, 157 and 158. NWS says expect heavy rain and possible flooding.