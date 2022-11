LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Victory Outreach East Las Vegas and I Love My City is set to host a toy giveaway on December 24.

According to a flyer, check-in for the event is at 9:30 a.m. and toys will be given out after the “holiday presentation”.

The toy giveaway will be at 6126 South Sandhill Road suite 110.

More information about Victory Outreach East Las Vegas can be found on www.victoryoutreachlasvegas.com.