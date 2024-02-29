Tourists say their Las Vegas hotel room was burglarized while they were sleeping

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Florida men are returning back home with less in their pockets after visiting Las Vegas, and it’s not because they spent all their money at the casinos. Instead, they claim somebody broke into their hotel room while they were sleeping and stole what they could.

“We came here to have an amazing epic time and we’re pretty much stranded in our hotel room,” said Thomas Weisend, who claims to have had his hotel room burglarized.

“They took everything,” said Gustavo Guinarte, who also stayed in the room.

The two teammates are in town for the BCA Pool League World Championship, hosted at the Rio Hotel.

“I had no idea that I would stay at the Rio hotel and actually get burglarized in my sleep,” Weisend said.

The two men say somebody entered their room while they were sleeping and stole approximately $10,000 worth of their belongings.

“I didn't hear a thing,” Weisend said.

“Thank God that we didn’t wake up because maybe it would be worse,” Guinarte said.

Among some of the items stolen were their wallets, carrying cash, credit cards and ID’s. Weisend said a computer and pool cues were also taken. l

“I noticed that the door was left probably a foot wide open and that’s when we started looking for all of our stuff. It’s insane,” Weisend said.

The two say they filed a report with security at the Rio Hotel and Casino. They also contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about what happened.

The pair searched for answers, and questioned how somebody could break into what’s supposed to be a secure hotel room.

“The Rio has a lot of signage that says that there will be security guards checking ID’s, they never did,” Weisend said.

On top of it all, they said their door was firmly closed although they claim Rio security said otherwise, without showing proof.

The property released the following statement to Channel 13:

“We can confirm there was an incident this past weekend at the resort, but the details are still being investigated. At our recommendation, a report was filed by the resort guest with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Officers spoke to the resort guest about the incident. Since this is an active investigation, we cannot comment on the specifics at this time.”

-Rio Hotel Las Vegas PR Team

Channel 13 chief investigator Darcy Spearsreported on the rise of hotel room heistsin Las Vegas where guests were also targeted while sleeping last summer.