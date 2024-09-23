'Toughest battles of their lives': Nevada's cancer center wants to raise awareness for local kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada’s only childhood cancer center is amplifying its efforts during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month — aiming to shine a light on a disease that impacts thousands of children each year. Cure 4 the Kids, based in Las Vegas, is working to raise awareness and support for families in the valley who are navigating the challenges of childhood cancer.

For families like the Counts, childhood cancer has hit hard. Last December, Glen Counts' daughter, Evie, was diagnosed with a brain tumor after an unplanned trip to the hospital revealed alarming news.

“We took her to the hospital because she wasn’t feeling well, and doctors discovered she had a mass in her head the size of a baseball,” Counts said.

Evie underwent an emergency surgery the same night, a procedure that Counts said was nothing short of miraculous.

“We got so lucky that the one pediatric neurosurgeon in the area was on call that night,” he said. “He was able to come in and save her life by relieving the pressure from her head. It actually involved removing part of her skull to do it."

Since the surgery, Evie has been undergoing chemotherapy to shrink the tumor, a process that has been grueling but necessary.

“We’re optimistic,” Counts said. “We’re looking really good to finish the course and, hopefully, never have to go through this again. But it’s been a long journey for our family.”

For children like Evie, Cure 4 the Kids plays a crucial role. The center provides specialized care for children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. In addition to medical treatment, the foundation offers emotional and financial support to families, many of whom struggle to afford the high cost of cancer care.

Amber Williams, director of communications for the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, said September is a critical month for raising awareness.

“Our focus this month is on educating the community and making sure people know who we are and what we do,” Williams said. “We want the community to understand that we’re here, that we exist, and that we’re dedicated to helping local children facing some of the toughest battles of their lives.”

Williams added that while September serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight against childhood cancer, the work of Cure 4 the Kids is year-round. The foundation relies heavily on donations and community support to provide the best care possible.

“There are so many families out there who need our help,” Williams said. “Whether it’s providing financial assistance or simply offering hope, we’re here for them every step of the way.”

If you’re interested in supporting Cure 4 the Kids or donating to help families like the Counts, you can visit their website for more information.