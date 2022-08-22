Tornado warning surprises Mesquite residents

MESQUITE, Nev. (KTNV) — An astonishing sight for people living in Mesquite. A tornado touching down in the area, during a major storm.

“When it first happened, you’re kind of like is this a joke or is this real?”

A sense of disbelief for some worshippers at Living Waters Fellowship in Mesquite, getting notice of a tornado warning.

“You know, it was a little terrifying, so I texted my kids, because nothing like this has ever happened.”

Sharon Rowden has lived in Mesquite for about 15 years and saw for the first time a tornado near the city, similar to this one that touched down across the border in Littlefield, Arizona from the same storm.

“It got really windy, so we had to put the patio stuff away,” she said.

Periods of heavy rain saturated the I-15 heading towards Arizona border and lightning was visible in Mesquite. The ominous skies caught the attention of Kami Ault.

“I went out and took a second video because it was just so incredible. I’ve never seen any clouds like it,” she said.

While tornadoes were seen, no significant damage was reported in Mesquite. Neither Ault nor Rowden felt any panic but will always have tornado warnings in the back of their minds if there’s ever another big monsoon storm.

“I’d take heed to it. Pay attention to it,” Rowden said.