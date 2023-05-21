Tonopah woman arrested after setting neighbor's property on fire

TONOPAH (KTNV) — A woman is facing charges after being accused of setting her neighbor's property on fire.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said this happened on May 11 near Delk and Water Street in Tonopah.

Deputies said Tonya Carter had previously made threats to her neighbor and the property owner that she was going to "burn down their trailer." Investigators said Carter was spotted leaving the area minutes before a building went up in flames.

Carter was arrested on multiple charges related to arson and booked into the Nye County Detention Center.