Tips for staying cool as temperatures heat up in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has already hit its first 100-degree day this year before we've even officially entered the summer season.

With that in mind, NV Energy is offering up some tips to help people stay cool and save energy during the hotter months.



Turn off lights and appliances when not in use. Don't forget computers.



Set the thermostat to 78 to 80 degrees when home and 5 to 10 degrees warmer when away.



Use LED bulbs instead of incandescent ones. Regular bulbs use most of the electricity to generate heat, so use care when changing bulbs.



If your A/C unit is on the ground, keep the area around it clean and free of obstructions to maintain air flow.



Add window screens or window films to reduce the sun entering your home.



Vacuum refrigerator coils and don't obstruct the coils. They need space to work.



Use dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers as late in the evening as possible.



Keep your freezer as full as possible. You can place containers or plastic bottles filled with water in the empty spaces.



Use the energy saver option on your dishwasher, allowing dishes to air dry.



Run full loads in your washer and dryer, and use clotheslines when possible.



Set your water heater to 120 degrees.



Caulk windows, and caulk and weather-strip doors. Keep the outside air out and the inside air in.



Fix leaky faucets and install low-flow shower heads.

