PHOTOS: Tina Turner's ties to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tina Turner, the "Queen of Rock and Roll", has died at the age of 83. Her manager said she passed away after a long illness at her home in Switzerland. She became a Swiss citizen over a decade ago.

Turner performed in Las Vegas many times over the years. Her first stop on the Vegas stage was in the early 1970s when she was performing with then-husband Ike Turner. The duo took the stage at several casinos including the International, the Hilton, and Caesars Palace.

One of the artists that she shared top billing with at the International was Elvis Presley. His ex-wife Priscilla wrote in her book, Elvis and Me, that Turner was one of his favorites.

"In Las Vegas, we regularly took in lounge acts featuring various up-and-coming artists. If Elvis liked the show, he patronized the club, encouraging the entertainers to pursue their careers, infusing them with confidence and enthusiasm," Presley wrote. "Some of his favourites were Ike and Tina Turner, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, dancers Tybe and Bracia, and old-timers Fats Domino and the Ink Spots. All talented people deserving acknowledgment in their craft."

David Bowie also attended shows in Las Vegas and Turner posted a heartfelt tribute on Twitter after his death in 2016.

"A piece of my heart has broken," Turner wrote. "Not only was David a passionate supporter of my career but more importantly, a very special person in my life. An icon. Irreplaceable loving friend."

Turner separated from her husband Ike in 1976. She then began a solo career and performed in several Las Vegas lounges as well as a limited engagement at Caesars Palace that ran from July 21 through August 3, 1977.

Turner also played the Thomas & Mack Center as part of her What's Love tour in 1993 as well as two "Millenium Concerts" in December 1999.

Channel 13 also interviewed Turner before her 1997 stop in Las Vegas as part of her Wildest Dreams tour.

"There's a lot of history of my early days of my career and I always look forward to coming back because I have so many fans here," Turner said. "I think it's always a balance about I can do it but it's not about trying to prove I can do it. Why do I still do it? Because now I have gathered a group of people that welcomes me."

In 2000, Turner played the MGM Grand Garden Arena for her Twenty Four Seven tour in 2000.

Performances of the hit Broadway musical based on her life, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, will be at The Smith Center from June 6 through June 11. Tickets start at $40. The show was nominated for 12 Tony awards and Adrienne Warren won for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.