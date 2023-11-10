Timing of FBI transnational repression campaign in Las Vegas critical with F1, Super Bowl LVIII, official says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raising awareness to protect Southern Nevadans from becoming victims.

"The mission of the FBI is to protect the American people and uphold the constitution," said Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans.

The FBI Las Vegas Division is focusing on protecting Southern Nevadans from what they call transnational repression. Evans says this is when foreign governments stalk, intimidate or assault people in the U.S.

"We started to see some of the initial reporting here and wanted to get the message out because we now have activity in the state," he said.

The Media company Clear Channel donated billboards throughout the valley with these messages. They also provide victims in Las Vegas a website to report any potential illegal activity.

KTNV Photo of transnational repression campaign by FBI on Southern Nevada billboard.

With all the upcoming events like Formula 1 and Super Bowl LVIII bringing a significant amount of visitors, Evans says the timing of this campaign is critical.

"Many of those visitors may not be aware of the laws in the U.S., and they have free speech freedoms and are protected because in their home country, that may not be the case," he said.

Transnational repression may take place in many forms, including stalking, hacking, assaults and attempted kidnapping. While anyone can be a target, these groups primarily focus on human rights activists, political opponents and minorities.

Evans says Southern Nevadans must be on high alert during this time in our world.

"As there is turmoil in the Middle East and you see what is going on in Israel, China, Taiwan, Russia and Ukraine, you can go down the list, all of them," he said. "Have something that will create a desire to control the narrative as people speak out against those governments."