TikTok star Bryce Hall arrested for punching Las Vegas security guard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bryce Hall, a TikTok star, was arrested outside of XS nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas after he punched a security guard in the head, according to Las Vegas police.

TMZ obtained footage of the TikTok star punching the side of the security guard's head before being restrained by four security guards.

LVMPD confirmed to TMZ that Hall — who owns a home in Las Vegas — was cited for several misdemeanors related to the confrontation, including two counts of battery and one count of trespassing.

According to TMZ, Hall was kicked out of the nightclub during a Calvin Harris performance after being invited up to the DJ Booth.