Tickets on sale for VGK Defenseman Zach Whitecloud signing at Legacy Sports Cards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Defenseman for the Vegas Golden Knights, Zach Whitecloud, will be doing a signing next week as the team continues to celebrate their 2023 Stanley Cup win with the Las Vegas community.

Whitecloud will be at Legacy Sports Cards on Fort Apache on Tuesday, July 11 for the signing. Tickets start at $50 and go up to $80.

For $50, ticketholders will get one autograph of their choice, while the $80 ticket ensures the signed item in addition to priority access.

According to Legacy Sports, there will only be 100 of the $50 standard tickets sold, and 30 of the $80 tickets.

Legacy Sports Cards is on 4235 South Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas.

The event will be from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. More information can be found on their Instagram page here.