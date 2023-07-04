Watch Now
Tickets on sale for VGK Defenseman Zach Whitecloud signing at Legacy Sports Cards

Zach Whitecloud
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 18:25:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Defenseman for the Vegas Golden Knights, Zach Whitecloud, will be doing a signing next week as the team continues to celebrate their 2023 Stanley Cup win with the Las Vegas community.

Whitecloud will be at Legacy Sports Cards on Fort Apache on Tuesday, July 11 for the signing. Tickets start at $50 and go up to $80.

For $50, ticketholders will get one autograph of their choice, while the $80 ticket ensures the signed item in addition to priority access.

VGK COVERAGE: New talent on display at Vegas Golden Knights' 2023 Development Camp at City National Arena

According to Legacy Sports, there will only be 100 of the $50 standard tickets sold, and 30 of the $80 tickets.

Legacy Sports Cards is on 4235 South Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas.

The event will be from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. More information can be found on their Instagram page here.

