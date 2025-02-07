Thunderbirds will perform over the Las Vegas Strip this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are near the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, look up in the sky— you may see a special performance.

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the Thunderbirds, has a scheduled flyover of the Las Vegas Strip from approximately 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The formation will fly from south to north— offering an aerial display.

After weeks of training for the 2025 season, the Thunderbirds are returning to the Nellis Air Force Base.

The team has put in an incredible amount of effort over the past few weeks at Spaceport America and Edwards Air Force Base, refining our skills and ensuring we’re prepared for a successful season ahead. Returning home to Nellis and kicking off the year with a flyover of the Las Vegas Strip is a special moment for us, and we look forward to showcasing the dedication and hard work of our entire team.

A representative said their training ensures the team is mission-ready to demonstrate the pride, professionalism and precision of the U.S. Air Force through air demonstrations at events across the nation.

If you miss this flyover, you have two more chances to see the Thunderbirds this year in Las Vegas on April 5 and 6.

For a full schedule of their 2025 season, you can visit this story: