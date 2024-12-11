You have the chance to see the Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas in 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron is making an appereance in Las Vegas for a sky performance.

Also known as the Thunderbirds, the crew is performing 32 shows around the country, two of which will be right here in the valley.

You can watch the Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on April 5 and 6 near the Nellis Air Force Base in Northeast Las Vegas.



Watch the last time they flew over the Silver State. This video is from 2022:

Thunderbirds celebrated homecoming with Las Vegas flyover

If you are traveling during that time, you can see their full schedule below of other shows nationwide:

For more information on the Thunderbirds, you can visit this link.