Thunder From Down Under cast members featured in new HGTV show 'Flip The Strip'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new HGTV show will feature cast members from Excalibur's Thunder From Down Under show.

It's called "Flip The Strip", which will include six hour-long episodes featuring Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black, and Malik Wills-Martin who are teaming up with an interior designer to renovate homes in "over-the-top casino-inspired style."

Paterson doubles as the project manager, Cleary is a carpenter, Black is a painter and finisher, and Wills-Martin is a demo and "do-it-all ace".

"Between Ben, Malik, Liam and I, we have a ton of experience in the construction industry from our time before joining the cast of Australia's Thunder From Down Under," said Paterson. "We are here in the United States to perform but we also want to try our hand at building a business and deliver the best possible renovations to our clients."

The show is scheduled to premiere on July 10.