Three pets die after Tuesday morning house fire in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One cat and two dogs are dead after a Tuesday morning house fire in east Las Vegas.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, dispatch received calls about a house fire in the 4600 block of Cleveland Avenue at 4:45 a.m.

The first crews arrived at the scene at 4:51 a.m. and saw a single-story, single-family home on fire and the flames were spreading to an adjacent home.

Everyone who lived there was out of the home but reported there were multiple dogs inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue several dogs but also found one cat and two dogs that had died.

The fire was put out at 5:08 a.m.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

According to the fire department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It caused between $50,000 to $100,000 in damages.