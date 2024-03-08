Three people hospitalized, two dogs dead following Las Vegas house fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people have been hospitalized following a Friday morning fire.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, they received a call at 6:51 a.m. that a home in the 6300 block of Edna Avenue was on fire.

When members of CCFD and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue arrived at the home, they went inside and started looking for possible victims. They found three people in the backyard.

All three were taken to University Medical Center's Trauma Center and Burn Care Center. The status of their injuries is unknown, as of 11:45 a.m.

Firefighters also found two large dogs on the second floor of the home. They were both pronounced dead due to smoke inhalation.

CCFD fire investigators are currently working on determining the cause of the fire.