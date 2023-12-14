Three people found dead after house fire in Mohave County

MOHAVE VALLEY (KTNV) — At least three people have been found dead following a house fire in Mohave County.

On Thursday, officials from the Mohave County Sheriff's Department released more details. They said the fire started on Sunday at 2 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lone Star Drive in Mohave Valley.

After deputies arrived, they described seeing one house on fire and that it was starting to spread to another home nearby. After the fire was put out, firefighters said that three sets of human remains had been located inside.

A 20-year-old man was able to escape the home. Deputies said he told authorities his fiancée and parents were in the house and were "unaccounted for" whenever he ran outside. The man was taken to a Las Vegas hospital to be treated.

According to investigators, the identities of those killed in the fire will be released by the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date. As of Thursday afternoon, no further details, including the cause of the fire, have been released.