Three people dead in suspected murder-suicide, Henderson police say

Posted at 4:15 PM, May 19, 2024
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Three people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in Henderson.

According to Henderson police, the incident happened at 3:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of High View Drive.

Police received calls about a reported shooting and when officers arrived at the scene, they found three people with gunshot. wounds. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe this is a murder-suicide and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

No further details have been released, as of 4:15 p.m.

