Three people dead in murder-suicide, Henderson police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Three people are dead after a murder-suicide in Henderson.

According to Henderson police, the incident happened at 3:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of High View Drive.

Police received a call from a man who said his 28-year-old friend shot his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend and her 37-year-old estranged husband before turning the gun on himself.

When officers arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds and they were all pronounced dead at the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, Henderson detectives stated it was a murder-suicide.

The name of the decedents will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin have been notified.

This is being investigated as the third and fourth homicide in the City of Henderson in 2024.

Anyone with information this case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911 or call 311. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Police said tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.