Three people dead after boat capsizes on Lake Powell

PAGE, Ariz. (KTNV) — Three people are dead after a pontoon boat capsized on Lake Powell on Friday afternoon.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at 3:18 p.m. That's when the National Park Service Glen Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call about an overturned vessel. near the mouth of Navajo Canyon within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

A 25-foot pontoon boat. was being towed by another boater when "waves contributed to the towed vessel capsizing."

Deputies said there were 11 passengers on that vessel and several were trapped underneath the boat.

Nearby boaters helped save some victims from the water but not everyone was accounted for.

Rangers said emergency medical attention was provided at the scene. Two patients were transported by Classic Air Medical helicopters and the Page Fire Department transported another patient.

As of Sunday afternoon, three people have died from their injuries, including two four-year-old boys and a 72-year-old woman.

The incident is currently under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

No further details have been released, as of Sunday afternoon.