Three longtime friends continue Super Bowl streak amid sky-high ticket prices

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attending a Super Bowl is a once in a lifetime experience for most people. For a special group known as the “Never Miss a Super Bowl Club,” it’s an annual tradition.

A member of the club spoke with Channel 13 this week saying the sky-high ticket prices for this year’s Big Game almost ended the streak.

“I’m a member of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club,” said one of the founding members Don Crisman.

Crisman has been to all 57 Super Bowls but making 58 has been in jeopardy.

“I run into people who just want to go to one and I kind of feel selfish, but I can’t get it out of my system,” said Crisman.

Through nearly six decades now, the club had six members, but now there’s only three left. The remaining three are in their 80s.

Crisman says he feels blessed to have another chance to go to the Big Game with the guys.

“We’re getting to the end of the road. This could be the final reunion, but I’m looking forward to it,” said Crisman.

With the average price for one ticket hovering around $9,500 according to Ticketmaster, the decades-long streak for this group’s annual reunion was in jeopardy, so Verizon stepped in.

Verizon gave Crisman two free tickets to the game, to allow him to meet up with the other two members of the group in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58.

With the two free tickets to the Big Game, Crisman has become an honorary member of the Verizon Test Force, which is a group of thousands of engineers for the company. A field he’s very familiar with.

“I started off as a production assistant and a junior engineer,” said Crisman.

Crisman says he’s so thankful for this opportunity, but says at his age, it’s about much more than just a chance at watching another Super Bowl.

“I think in the beginning the game had a higher level of importance, but now I think it’s more important to just get together with the guys,” said Crisman.

Along with the “Never Miss a Super Bowl Club,” Crisman says he’s been able to take his late wife to the Big Game in the past and has even brought his daughter to the Super Bowl. She’s in town with him for the Super Bowl this year.