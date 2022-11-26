Thousands visited Las Vegas North Premium Outlets for Black Friday shopping

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands spent their Black Friday shopping at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. Many shoppers say they'll do anything to get their hands on a good deal.

"Normally it's easy, today it's hard, a lot of people are out," one shopper said.

"Deals are good. it was rough getting in here. it took us about an hour just to go around the mall to get in," another shopper said.

Some shoppers were on the hunt for the lowest deals for themselves, while others spent the day shopping for loved ones.

"I got some stuff for my husband at timberland. I got some kid's clothes, there were some really good deals under 10 bucks."

"I'm shopping for my friends, co-workers, boss, and myself," another shopper said.

Whether shoppers were spending their money on themselves or others, some say they felt the impact of record-setting inflation hitting their pockets.

"The last time that we came the price was much better. not only the clothes but the food as well. in the past, we could eat for 10 dollars each now can't find anything like that. we really felt inflation," said Pablo Lopez.

Las Vegas North Premium Outlets Marketing Director, Ashley Fawcett says with inflation at an all-time high the mall expected an influx of shoppers this Black Friday.

"We knew there were a lot of people, we wanted to make sure we had enough parking and a clear route on how to get to the center," said Fawcett.

Shoppers say they spent hours at the mall.

"I'm quite exhausted. We arrived here at 7:30 a.m., we are almost done. we have to grab lunch and then go," a shopper said.

"Physically I am a little exhausted, walking-wise, but this energy and vibe are keeping me up," said a shopper.

If you didn't make it out on Black Friday, deals are going strong through the holidays. Las Vegas North Premium Outlets are offering extended store hours throughout the season.