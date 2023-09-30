Thousands rush to Primm ahead of nearly $1 billion Powerball drawing

PRIMM (KTNV) — Billion-dollar Powerball fever is in Primm as thousands flocked to The Lotto Store to get their hands on a lucky ticket on Friday.

"I'm a winner though, see I'm getting ready to hit it," said Las Vegas resident Jackie Fizer.

The same hope of winning was shared among the crowd.

"If it happens, oh my God that would be awesome." said Isabel Estrada who purchases lottery tickets frequently.

"But hopefully it's me right now," said Alex John who traveled from Las Vegas to Primm.

People kept those high spirits as lines of people stretched around the building Friday, but Philippe Le Bourveau, who has made the trip to Primm for lotto tickets for nearly 40 years, says he had to wait less than an hour for his tickets. He says that's a much shorter wait than for past jackpots.

"A couple of years back, the line was all the way into the parking lot and we had to wait two to three hours just to get through," said Le Bourveau.

Nevadans may not have to drive to Primm for lotto tickets for much longer though. Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a bill that would change the state constitution to allow for a state lottery. That bill still has to be voted on again by lawmakers in 2025. Then it will go to voters to approve in 2026.

One things for sure, people at The Lotto Store say they'd be in favor of it.

"Yeah, we should have the chance like any other state, so we don't have to drive this much," said John.

"Yeah, why not? It would be easier for us to just buy tickets there," said Estrada.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 8 p.m.