Thousands of Santas race through Downtown in Las Vegas Great Santa Run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — How do you know it's officially the holiday season? Is it the deals at your favorite store or Christmas songs playing on the radio?

Different cities around the country have unique ways of ushering in the holiday season, like the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in New York City.

We do things a little differently here in Southern Nevada, with thousands and thousands of Santa Clauses running through the streets of Downtown Las Vegas, officially welcoming the holidays to the valley.

Santas, as far as the eye can see, at the Las Vegas Great Santa Run early Saturday morning, the annual tradition benefitting Opportunity Village.

"There's a lot of them," 8-year-old David Vest said.

"It's actually really cool," David's 13-year-old sister, Olivia Vest, said. "It's kind of cool you can get this many people to dress like Santa."

A "sea of Santas," if you will, with a few Grinches, cheerleaders, and a lot of puppies mixed in, too.

"It's so fun out here, just to see everyone's smiling faces and spirit of the holidays," Shane Nguyen said. "It's great to be here with my family, creating awesome memories."

Las Vegas local Ann McDowell chose to celebrate her birthday with a thousand of her closest… Santas.

"This is my first time running the race," McDowell said. "I've known about the Santa Run for many years but haven't been able to do it because of conflicting schedules. I brought my family and friends, and we're having a great time!"

Plus, proceeds of the race going to a great cause are an added benefit.

"When most people think about Las Vegas, they think of Sin City but there's a lot of amazing things going on in our community," McDowell said. "What Opportunity Village is doing for our disabled population is unmatched, and this is one event that shows off exactly what they're doing."

Santas of all ages were spreading holiday cheer and doing some good along the way.

"I got choked up," Mary Doane said. "Just to see people doing the same thing all together, it was wonderful."

"The world's at peace with all these Santas and cheer," Jana Cauwel said.

For more information about Opportunity Village and this year's Las Vegas Great Santa Run, visit their website by clicking here.