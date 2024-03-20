Thousands of paintball shells found scattered at Craig Ranch Regional Park

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some residents in North Las Vegas say they want answers after they found thousands of paintball shells scattered across the ground at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The paintballs and their shells are hard to spot at first glance, but a closer look reveals thousands of small balls, spread across a field at the park.

“There are paintballs everywhere. Here they come through and just dump in my park and then leave and I didn't like it,” said Jeffrey Wapp, who visits the park often.

The colorful mess, which spans about the length of a football field, was left behind after the National XBall League hosted an event at the beginning of March. According to their website, the best paintball teams in the world were invited to battle it out for 3 days.

“They just let it be and left and that wasn’t right,” Wapp said.

“You should be picking up after yourself if you come to the park with stuff,” said another resident.

Channel 13 reached out to the city of North Las Vegas about the paintball problem. A city spokesperson confirmed that the organization had permission to host the event and shared that the product that was used is biodegradable.

“They used biodegradable, water-soluble paintballs that are non-toxic and eco-friendly. These paintballs break down naturally over time and pose no harm to the environment or wildlife,” the spokesperson said.

The statement also addressed cleanup efforts that are now underway:

“As for the cleanup, the event organizers have procedures in place to ensure that any leftover paintballs and paint residue are removed promptly within the week that was allocated for cleanup. Additionally, the Craig Ranch Park staff is assisting in daily cleanup efforts to maintain the park's cleanliness and environmental integrity.”

Channel 13 also reached out to event organizers about concerns but they have not responded.