Thousands of jobs on offer at Las Vegas Job & Career Expo this Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local job fair with dozens of employers offering thousands of jobs is coming to Las Vegas this Wednesday.
When: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Boulevard Mall, 3528 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada
Attendance to the event and parking are both free.
Job seekers can expect employers such as:
- MGM Resorts International
- Tao Group Hospitality
- Harry Reid International Airport
- Caesars Entertainment
- Station Casinos
- Lotus Broadcasting
- Clark County
- Las Vegas Fire & Safety
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
- Binion's
- Four Queens
- Foundever
- Western Funding
- Care Options for Kids
- Silverton Hotel
- Fifth Street Gaming
- Intouchcx
- Optivise
In addition to future career opportunities, West Coast Job Fairs said there will also be a showcase for trade and technical schools for people looking for continued education and professional development.
Institutions such as Northwest Career College, Nevada Welding School and Crescent School of Gaming are just a few listed in attendance.
For more information, visit WestCoastJobFairs.com.