Thousands of jobs on offer at Las Vegas Job & Career Expo this Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local job fair with dozens of employers offering thousands of jobs is coming to Las Vegas this Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Boulevard Mall, 3528 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada

Attendance to the event and parking are both free.

Job seekers can expect employers such as:



MGM Resorts International

Tao Group Hospitality

Harry Reid International Airport

Caesars Entertainment

Station Casinos

Lotus Broadcasting

Clark County

Las Vegas Fire & Safety

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Binion's

Four Queens

Foundever

Western Funding

Care Options for Kids

Silverton Hotel

Fifth Street Gaming

Intouchcx

Optivise

In addition to future career opportunities, West Coast Job Fairs said there will also be a showcase for trade and technical schools for people looking for continued education and professional development.

Institutions such as Northwest Career College, Nevada Welding School and Crescent School of Gaming are just a few listed in attendance.

For more information, visit WestCoastJobFairs.com.

