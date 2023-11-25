Thousands of Black Friday shoppers flock to North Premium Outlets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Black Friday shopping was in full swing at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets with people flocking to the stores to take advantage of the sales.

The Area Director of Marketing at the North Premium Outlets, Ashley Fawcett, said customers rushed to the sales as soon as the doors opened.

"We are expecting a ton of people. This week was already very busy. We saw people-- strong traffic-- Monday through Wednesday," said Fawcett. "Today, as you can see, they are ready to shop."

Almost every store at the outlet had an endless line of customers hoping to get the best gift for their loved ones or themselves.

"I usually get a purse every year. I try to get it around this time just because the deals are better," said Talisa Sullivan.

"My mom, she is actually an educator, and she is having a conference soon so we are picking out her outfit," said Sierra Sullivan.

"They are good deals. They are giving us 75% off," said Ivory Asunto.

Fawcett said the parking garage also got full today, which is why they had opened the World Market Center to overflow parking.

Shoppers we spoke with said they were able to snag good deals on clothes for their kids.

"We bought something for school also. Next week they will be going back to school."

Fawcett said today could be the busiest day of the year for them.

"People are really ready to shop so some of them as you might be able to see as they walk by, they are bringing suitcases... and they are going to put shopping bags in there," said Fawcett.

While thousands of people were able to go home with bags full of stuff, others we spoke with said they prefer to shop online "because there are more size options," said Sullivan.