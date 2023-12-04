'This show has changed my life': How John Maxson created a family through Cirque

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The atmosphere in the "O" Theater at the Bellagio is electric as the music crescendos and Cirque du Soleil performers dance across the stage. All of the sudden, the stage is gone and a giant pool reveals itself with a Russian swing in the middle and on either side of the stage. The audience gasps as performers leap across the water doing everything from simulating running and being a dolphin to pulling incredible tricks high above the stage.

One of those performers is John Maxson, who is also an artist coach. He said the fact he is in a show like "O" is ironic, considering how he got his start.

"When I first started, I was afraid of water and I was afraid of heights. When I was about five years old, I was afraid of water but my brother and sister were on the swim team so I wanted to join the swim team," Maxson said. "I would go into practice and hold onto my coach's leg as she climbed into the pool and climbed up her body until she got me to swim."

He eventually grew to love water and the rest is history. Maxson said he started diving when he was 12 years old and the heights he jumped from kept getting higher and higher.

"The first competition I went to that had platforms, I got up to the 10-meter platform and I crawled on my hands and knees to the edge of the platform, looked over, and said there was no way I was going to do that," Maxson said smiling. "By the time I finished my college career and started doing high dive shows, they had a huge ladder that went above 10 meters. I moved the platform five meters at a time until I did my first high dive at 92 feet."

Maxson is one of the original "O" cast members and remembers the early days at the Bellagio.

"When we were first here, we used to park in a dirt lot on the south side of the Bellagio. There is no dirt now and hasn't been for many, many years," Maxson said. "We were in this building before the Bellagio opened for many months and there was construction all around us. The theater was done but if you stepped out the front door, they were still laying tile. They were still laying carpet."

Cirque du Soleil has a special place in his heart for many reasons. One of them is his wife, who he met while working at "O".

"About 24 years ago, my now-wife started working in wardrobe. She was supposed to be here for two or three months, just filling in. We met on her first or second day," Maxson said. "She likes to tell the story that I was in the dressing room reading a book. My side of it, I was on the last page and I was invested and she was trying to talk to me and I was very short with her. I was like I'm reading. Leave me alone. She was like something's wrong with this guy."

Later that night, he said the two made up.

"I finished my book. During dinner time, I went down and sat with her between shows and we've pretty much been by each other's side ever since," Maxson said.

Like other performers told Channel 13, Maxson said the show is a family and he has also become a mentor to artists who eventually went on to other careers.

"We play a lot of inside jokes. We like to have fun with each other. We always encourage each other and egg each other on to do bigger skills. Coming off stage, we either laugh at each other for how they did or we encourage them or congratulate them for what they just did," Maxson said. "I've had artists that have left the show and gone on to coaching collegiate level. Sometimes they'll reach back out and it's like how did you manage this, how did you manage that. Sometimes, they're like I'm sorry I was a pain when I was there. I didn't really realize it at the time but now that I'm teaching these kids, I see it coming from them. How did you put up with me? How did you have the patience when I was there for that? I talk to them for awhile and give them hints."

According to Maxson, no two artists are alike and the best strategy is to meet them where they're at and go from there.

"They're all coming from a different background. They all have different attitudes. They all have different experiences," Maxson said. "You just have to wait it out, encourage them to move forward, and they'll grow and they'll learn."

"O" is turning 25 years old in 2023 and Maxson said he knows why the show has lasted as long as it has.

"I think it's how much we touch people. The applause is great every night. People stand up. They cheer. They clap. But that's not my favorite reaction," Maxson said. "I love when I can look out and see someone in tears because you know you touched them. People are excited. But when you can really touch someone, they're going to feel it. They're going to come back. They're going to tell other people you need to see this and more and more people keep coming."

After 25 years with the show, you might think Maxson is looking to slow down. However, he said there's no way he's done yet.

"This show has changed my life immensely. I came in as a young kid, single, not sure what I was getting into. We created it, got it moving. I've created my own family with a wife and kids. They've always known me to be in the show. Now, they're fully grown and out of high school," Maxson said. "Going through the creation, the way we built the show, the pride everyone put into the show, I've spent over half my life here, which is a lot but I'm not ready to stop."

As for those looking for their own turn in the Cirque spotlight, Maxson has a final piece of advice: Go for it.

"Sometimes it's good to be uncomfortable," Maxson said. "Embrace your uncomfortable and give it a try and see how it goes. Sometimes, you'll find something you love."