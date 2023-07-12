‘This should’ve never happened,’ Las Vegas toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time, the family of a toddler who died after an accidental shooting is speaking out.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday at 6:38 p.m. at the Eagle Trace apartment complex near Nellis Air Force Base. When officers arrived, they found a two-year-old boy who had been shot in the head.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the child as Jaiangeles Stevenson.

“I’m horrified. This should never have happened. I will never see my grandson's beautiful eyes open again,” said Angel Williams, the boy's grandmother.

According to family members, the 2-year-old boy was being taken care of by a relative when the shooting happened. The family told Channel 13 they believe Jaiangeles wandered off and the gun was all too accessible for the curious child.

“He was an amazing baby. He was smart, funny. He was perfect,” said Flora Taylor who used to babysit the child. Taylor was not taking care of Stevenson on the day of the shooting.

LVMPD is investigating the incident for possible abuse and neglect.

As of Tuesday night, the name of the family member watching the toddler has not been released.