‘This is the largest staffing shortage we’ve experienced’: Nevada DMV explains appointment booking delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada DMV transitioned to an appointment only system in August. Their goal was to shorten wait times at their offices but officials say they haven’t been able to operate as efficiently as they’d like to.

“The staffing shortage, like many businesses, is the biggest problem that we face. We have 56 openings in Southern Nevada. We just released a training class of about 35 onto the windows. We’ve got another training class starting at the end of October, but we just can’t keep up. We can’t fill the positions,” said Kevin Maline, the public information officer for the Nevada DMV.

KTNV reporter Alyssa Bethencourt received several messages from people who were frustrated with the new system.

Many of them shared that they couldn’t book an appointment less than a month out. Others said they couldn’t get through to an employee when they’d call an office for help.

“This is the largest staffing shortage we’ve experienced. Now, following the pandemic, like a lot of businesses were facing a staffing shortage where we can’t get quality applicants and keep quality applicants as well,” Malone said.

The Nevada DMV added 4,000 new appointment slots per week at locations across the valley when they made the switch to their new system, but Malone said it’s been difficult to schedule each one because of the staffing shortages.

The Nevada DMV also offers walk-in services on Saturday mornings.