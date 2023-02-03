'This is ridiculous': Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto calls for investigation into surging egg prices

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is asking federal regulators to take action on sky-rocketing egg prices.

She wrote a letter to the Federal Trade Commission calling for an investigation.

In the letter, Cortez Masto notes that the national average retail price of a dozen eggs was $4.25 at the end of 2022.

Here in Nevada, the average price has surged to $6.07 a carton — the fourth highest price of any state in the nation.

"The price of eggs nowadays is outrageous," Cortez Masto said in a video posted to Twitter. "That's why I'm calling on the Biden administration to ensure that families are paying fair prices at the grocery store. If there are bad actors out there, then we need to hold them accountable. This is ridiculous."

