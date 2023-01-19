Watch Now
Nevadans are buying the 4th most expensive eggs across the US, report shows

There may be some shell shock when it comes to buying eggs. Prices for them have been rising and will remain that way for now thanks to a few factors. Jeremy Chen reports.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jan 18, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a report, Nevada is the 4th most expensive state to buy eggs in.

The costs of eggs continues to surge nationwide, and a report from Instacart shows that when a person in Nevada buys 1 dozen eggs, they can expect to spend about $6.07 on the carton.

Looking at Instacart purchase data, they found that the price Instacart customers have spent on a dozen eggs has increased by 54% year-over-year, comparing December 2022 to December 2021.

Top 5 States Spending the Most on 1 Dozen Eggs:

  1. Hawaii - $9.73 average (53% more than runner up Florida)
  2. Florida - $6.36 average
  3. Alabama - $6.12 average
  4. Nevada - $6.07 average
  5. California - $6.05 average

Here are the top 10 where Instacart customers are spending - on average - the most on 1 dozen eggs along with the year-over-year price increase:

  1. Southeast Florida (Miami) - $6.67 average/ +48% increase
  2. San Francisco Bay Area, California - $6.27 average/ +18% increase
  3. Tampa, Florida - $6.23 average/ +60% increase
  4. Orlando, Florida - $6.03 average/ 65% increase
  5. Phoenix, Arizona - $6.03 average/ 71% increase
  6. Orange County, California - $6.01 average/ +31% increase
  7. San Diego, California - $5.87 average/ +30% increase
  8. Charlotte, North Carolina - $5.84 average/ +68% increase
  9. Nashville, Tennessee - $5.63 average/ +60% increase
  10. Portland, Oregon - $4.93 average/ +13% increase
