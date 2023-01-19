Nevadans are buying the 4th most expensive eggs across the US, report shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a report, Nevada is the 4th most expensive state to buy eggs in.
The costs of eggs continues to surge nationwide, and a report from Instacart shows that when a person in Nevada buys 1 dozen eggs, they can expect to spend about $6.07 on the carton.
Looking at Instacart purchase data, they found that the price Instacart customers have spent on a dozen eggs has increased by 54% year-over-year, comparing December 2022 to December 2021.
Top 5 States Spending the Most on 1 Dozen Eggs:
- Hawaii - $9.73 average (53% more than runner up Florida)
- Florida - $6.36 average
- Alabama - $6.12 average
- Nevada - $6.07 average
- California - $6.05 average
Here are the top 10 where Instacart customers are spending - on average - the most on 1 dozen eggs along with the year-over-year price increase:
- Southeast Florida (Miami) - $6.67 average/ +48% increase
- San Francisco Bay Area, California - $6.27 average/ +18% increase
- Tampa, Florida - $6.23 average/ +60% increase
- Orlando, Florida - $6.03 average/ 65% increase
- Phoenix, Arizona - $6.03 average/ 71% increase
- Orange County, California - $6.01 average/ +31% increase
- San Diego, California - $5.87 average/ +30% increase
- Charlotte, North Carolina - $5.84 average/ +68% increase
- Nashville, Tennessee - $5.63 average/ +60% increase
- Portland, Oregon - $4.93 average/ +13% increase