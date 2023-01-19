Nevadans are buying the 4th most expensive eggs across the US, report shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a report, Nevada is the 4th most expensive state to buy eggs in.

RELATED: Increases in egg prices add strain on Las Vegas farms, business owners and shoppers

The costs of eggs continues to surge nationwide, and a report from Instacart shows that when a person in Nevada buys 1 dozen eggs, they can expect to spend about $6.07 on the carton.

Looking at Instacart purchase data, they found that the price Instacart customers have spent on a dozen eggs has increased by 54% year-over-year, comparing December 2022 to December 2021.

Top 5 States Spending the Most on 1 Dozen Eggs:



Hawaii - $9.73 average (53% more than runner up Florida) Florida - $6.36 average Alabama - $6.12 average Nevada - $6.07 average California - $6.05 average

Here are the top 10 where Instacart customers are spending - on average - the most on 1 dozen eggs along with the year-over-year price increase:

