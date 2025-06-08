Watch Now
Local News

'This is in fact a scam': Another wave of fake Nevada DMV texts circulate, agency says

Officials remind Nevadans that the DMV never communicates about penalties via text and will not contact residents from international phone numbers
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another wave a scam texts posing as the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is causing some concern for residents who may be unaware of the tactic, according to the agency.

Scammers posing as the agency are targeting people by saying they have outstanding traffic tickets and must pay "in accordance with Nevada Administrative Code 15C-16.003" (which doesn't exist) by a specified deadline or face consequences.

Scam text messages posing as the Nevada DMV.

This is not a new scam nor is it unique to Nevada, but for anyone who hasn't come across this, here's what you should know:

  • The Nevada DMV will never contact you about penalties via text messages. They will only contact you via mail or email.
  • The Nevada DMV will never contact you with an out-of-country phone number. For example, the country code of the image above "+63" is from the Philippines.

