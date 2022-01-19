Third-Party Boomerang COVID testing site will open Thursday, more to follow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health Distict says that it is still seeing cases for COVID-19 increase in the Valley (currently 34.6 percent) and that it is too soon to be able to decide when those case numbers might start to decrease. So, third-party testing sites are stepping in to help with the demand.

“A lot of folks get their test done and they don’t get their results in a timely manner, and they’ve got to jump on a flight in two days,” said Jon Licata, a partner with Boomerang/BioGnomics Lab. “Or they need those results to get back to work. And they don’t want to wait in a four-to-five-hour line.”

Despite the county’s expanded testing efforts, there is still a need for more. And a third-party brand called Boomerang is jumping on the opportunity, allowing cash and card payments. The first site at Canyon Run Christian Church was supposed to be open by now, but COVID delayed it to 8am Thursday.

“We have employees that catch COVID because look—they’re testing for COVID, right?” said Licata. “So, they’re going to run into it more often than folks that aren’t.”

As a result, several folks had to be turned away throughout the day.

“One of our main trainers and his wife both got COVID and so they couldn’t make the trip out,” he said. “And we started to send some other employees and they had flight cancellations.”

Once it is open, it will service about a thousand cars a day. And the Henderson location opening next Tuesday can handle even more.

“In Henderson, we’re opening with three testing bays and we expect to be able to do about 1,600 cars a day at that site because we’re running 12-hour days, seven days a week and we’re going to have three testing bays,” said Licata.

Inside of the next month or so, Boomerang is prepared to open an additional four testing sites if it has to.

Those two upcoming locations can be found here:

LAS VEGAS: Start Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Canyon Ridge Christian Church (W. Lone Mountain and N. Jones)

6200 W Lone Mountain Road (Entrance on W Lone Mountain)

Las Vegas, NV 89130

Hours Of Operation: Monday through Friday 8:00AM to 8:00PM and Saturday 8:00AM to 12:00PM

HENDERSON: Anticipated Start Date: Tuesday January 25, 2022

Eastgate and Commercial Way near the Valley Automall, In Partnership with the

Findlay Automotive Group

7790 Commercial Way (East from Eastgate and Commercial Way to cul-de-sac dead end)

Henderson NV, 89011

Hours of Operation: Monday through Sunday 8:00AM to 8:00PM

Boomerang and BioGnomics Lab are looking for employees to help run the testing sites, as well. Job opportunities range from traffic control, site technicians, and medical assistants. You can apply by calling (866) 242-6690.