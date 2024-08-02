Third dead inmate identified from Nevada prison brawl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections has released the name of the third inmate killed in a fight Tuesday at Ely State Prison.

The third victim is 41-year-old Anthony Williams, who was serving life without the possibility of parole for "habitual criminal and open murder."

Williams was sentenced in Clark County and arrived in DOC custody on April 11, 2019.

The other two inmates killed were 42-year-old Zackaria Luz and 22-year-old Connor Brown.

Luz was serving 7 to 18 years for a Clark County racketeering case and he arrived in DOC custody on Oct. 5, 2023. The New York Times reports he is a white supremacist leader of the Aryan Warriors gang.

Brown was serving 7 to 20 years for robbery with the use of a deadly weapon with a deadly weapon enhancement. His case is from Washoe County and Brown came into DOC custody on May 13, 2021.

Nine other inmates were treated for injuries. No officers were injured.

Ely State Prison remains on lockdown as an active investigation continues. No word yet on what caused the fight.

