Thief caught on camera stealing holiday decorations from North Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A grinch was caught on camera stealing holiday decorations in North Las Vegas.

The thief grabbed everything they could the day before Thanksgiving — and then returned over the weekend to take some more.

The theft happened near Scott Robinson Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road.

The thief parked their white truck in front of the homes and then casually walked away with someone else's decorations.

"This is not cool. I want to put my decorations up and I don't want someone stealing my stuff. We need to catch this guy. We've got a huge grinch in the area. You can't do this to people. This is expensive stuff we pay for,” said Robert Serrano Jr., whose cameras captured the decorations being stolen.

The North Las Vegas Police Department expects there to be an uptick in thefts due to more people shopping online for the holiday season.

The department encouraged citizens to be good neighbors and keep an eye out for each other.

Here are a few tips to keep holiday decorations safe:

Use ground stakes or anchors to help secure lights and inflatables (making them more difficult to steal).

Use a bike cable or something similar to loop through your decorations and secure them to a tree or fence.

Install motion sensor lights (or alarms) to alert you.

Use clear wrap (then secure with clear packing tape) to cover plugs to make it difficult and time consuming.

Deflate your inflatables before turning in for the night.

If someone sees a suspicious situation or even a theft in progress, North Las Vegas police say do not engage. Instead, write down license plates, descriptions of the suspect(s) or their vehicle, the stolen property, and then contact police.