'They generally don't want anything to do with us': Warmer weather brings out snakes across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The spring like weather is bringing out more than the wildflower blooms across the valley, it is also calling snakes out of hibernation.

According to Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), snake season is from March to October and during those months you can come across all sorts of snakes, including rattlesnakes.

We have six species of rattlesnakes in Nevada, according to the NDOW.

They can be identified by their triangular head, rough looking scales and the rattle at the end of their tail.

"Once the weather starts warming up, reptiles then start coming out when it's warm enough. They depend upon the sunshine and the warmth of the sun in order to control their body temperature. And so, when we start feeling comfortable to get outside and get in the sun, so do they," said Doug Nielsen, Conservation Educator with NDOW.

As the temperatures go up in the next few months, many of us will be taking refuge under a shaded area, but it is important you inspect it carefully before taking refuge.

"If you feel like you are getting a little warm and you want some shade, well, so does a snake, so you want to make sure that before you sit down in the shade of a tree or bushes especially out in the undeveloped areas that you look and see what's there," said Nielsen.

While it can be a challenge to keep snakes off your property, keeping a clean and neat space doesn't hurt.

"Clutter attracts rodents, rodents attack the things that eat them," Said Nielsen.

NDOW said rattlesnakes are often times encountered in urban areas including shaded yards, garages, or covered patios because the snake needs to escape the heat.

If you do encounter a rattlesnake, it is important to leave it alone.

You can reach out to NDOW, and they could remove the rattlesnake if needed.

"Give it 6-8 feet and walk around it. It won't feel to threatened and it won't be close enough for it to bite you and by doing that and alleviating its anxiety-- that is going to lessen the chance of someone getting bitten. It's when we start messing with them when we get bit," said Nielsen.

Nielsen said people can send pictures of snakes to NDOW and they can confirm whether or not the reptile is venomous.

People can give them a call at (702) 586-5127 to learn how to send them an image.

Nielsen said that non-venomous snakes could a be a good thing.

"There is a beneficial role that snakes play, and that role is controlling rodent populations," said Nielsen.

NDOW shared the following on how you can keep your pets safe when you are out in about:

