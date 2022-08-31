These groups are most at risk when the temperatures rise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's hot out there, and many locals will tell you they know how to play it safe. Drink lots of water and limit your time in the sun.

But 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean spoke with one local doctor who says it's time more valley residents start taking the heat seriously.

"It's a little late in the day to be coming out here, I'll admit that," says local Pablo Sanchez.

We ran into Pablo, working out in the heat at Sunset Park. He says he drinks plenty of water and takes every precaution he can think of before heading out the door.

"I lathered on the SPF 50, twice and I got chap stick. I feel fine," says Pablo.

But far too many people aren't so careful when working or playing in the sun.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 67,512 people are rushed to the ER due to heat related illnesses every year. 702 people actually die each year.

SENIOR CITIZENS

ER Dr. Eduardo LaCalle with St. Rose Siena Hospital in Henderson says he sees three groups of people on a regular basis. Number one are senior citizens.

"They are much more sensitive and vulnerable to heat related changes and dehydration," says Dr. LaCalle.

So, it's important to check on loved ones. Do they have a safe, cool place to stay and are they getting enough water?

WORKING OUTSIDE

Number two are people working outside.

"The young guys who are out there on the job, working on the roads, tow truck drivers working on the hot pavement. You can be 30 years old and develop heat exhaustion and end up in an ER too," says Dr. LaCalle.

The situation is so serious, Nevada OSHA initiates its own inspections of more than 70 high-risk industries. But people playing in the sun also need to be careful.

"I'm walking my dog, I'm playing golf. Shooting a few holes and then they wind up dehydrated, depleted, overheated," says Dr. LaCalle.

HOMELESS

And the third group of people most at risk are the homeless. In the end, Dr. LaCalle says everyone needs to be careful.

"Just look for physiological signs. Am I thirsty? Is my urine appearing darker, things like that, you're behind on fluids. Your body is telling you when you need water," says Dr. LaCalle.