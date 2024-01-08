The Venetian launching new loyalty program, goes live in March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Venetian is getting ready to launch a new rewards program in March.

According to a press release, the Venetian Rewards program will replace the existing Grazie Rewards program.

Casino officials said Venetian Rewards will consist of Tier Points, which are earned by playing games on the casino floor as well accommodations, dining, entertainment, retail, and spa treatments. Each tier unlocks different benefits. Some of the lower level benefits include things like slot multipliers and complimentary late checkout while higher tiers have benefits like complimentary valet and golf or fitness credits.

The press release states guests can earn two Rewards Points for ever $1 spent on hotel, dining, entertainment, retail and spa, one Rewards Point for every $4 wagered on reel slots, one Rewards Point for every $10 wagered on video poker, and two Rewards Points based on average bet and duration of play on specific table games.

"We're proud to say that Venetian Rewards is the richest slot loyalty program on the Strip," said Danny Ruiz, chief gaming officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. "We've made the slot earnings calculation more transparent, which is what all gamers want. On top of that, we've expanded ways to earn points, which will allow our guests to elevate to higher tiers and greater benefits more quickly."

Membership to Venetian Rewards is complimentary and begins in March. Casino officials said guests will be able to enroll while visiting The Venetian Resort, by phone when making a reservation, or online.

