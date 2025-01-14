The Super Bowl LVIII sign will forever hold its legacy at the Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are feeling nostalgic about one of the biggest sporting events in Las Vegas, you'll be able to relive some of the excitement.

The Neon Museum is displaying the Super Bowl LVIII sign in their boneyard on Tuesday. The new piece of history , which hung over fans at Fremont and Fourth Street during Super Bowl 2024, will be lit up in a celebration.

The Neon Museum said keeping this sign is a symbol of Las Vegas' first-ever Super Bowl.

This project is an effort from both the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.