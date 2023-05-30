The STRAT brings back free parking for locals with valid Nevada ID

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The STRAT is now allowing Nevada residents with a valid ID free parking.

This is an adjustment to their parking charges as the property previously introduced parking fees in April. When the STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod ended their free parking, only True Rewards members were allowed complimentary parking opportunities.

"We offer parking and valet at The STRAT for hotel and property guests," the website says. "Our parking garage and valet are conveniently located just off Las Vegas Boulevard."

For those who opt-in to rideshare, The STRAT says pick-up and drop-off is centrally located near the main casino floor.

For taxi service, the website says taxis are available 24/7 at valet, located just off Las Vegas Boulevard outside the main entrance.